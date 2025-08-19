Families of slain Idaho students sue Moscow over crime scene photos

The Brief The families of two victims in the Bryan Kohberger case are suing Moscow, Idaho, to stop the release of crime scene photos. A judge granted a temporary restraining order, halting the release of images from the victims' bedrooms. The city of Moscow released nearly 200 photos last week, prompting legal action from the families.



The families of two of Bryan Kohberger’s victims are suing the city of Moscow, Idaho, for releasing photos of the gruesome crime scene.

The backstory:

Kohberger pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison last month for the murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Zana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Bryan Kohberger (left) and Idaho murder victims Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves (right). Expand

FOX 13 reporter Shirah Matsuzawa spoke with attorney Leander James, who represents the families of Mogen and Chapin.

James said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the two families. He filed an injunction asking a judge to order the city of Moscow to stop releasing photos and body camera footage from Mogen’s bedroom, where she and Goncalves were murdered.

He also filed a temporary restraining order, an emergency filing that allows a judge to immediately pause the release of certain materials. In this case, the judge granted the order, agreeing with the families that the release of the images would be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. That means the photos will not be released until a hearing on the injunction takes place.

This legal action comes after the city of Moscow released nearly 200 photos from the King Road home last week.

James told FOX 13 Seattle that the families received no advance notice from the city about the release of those images. While such notice isn’t required, it is typically provided.

What they're saying:

"When the door was shut behind Mr. Kohberger and he went to prison for the rest of his life, my – you know – Karen Scott, felt like they could take a deep breath and start to move on with their lives. And it was a positive, positive day," said attorney Leander James. "And unfortunately, this prospect of the death scene images of their child being thrown out there to the world has visited them with a great deal of work, and has sent them back again."

James said he reached out to the city before filing the lawsuit, but they couldn’t reach an agreement.

"Images are powerful, powerful emotional triggers, and I’m just one attorney," he said. "I can only do as much as I can do. I’m trying to stop what I can. I kind of feel like, honestly, I feel like I am standing in front of a flood coming at me with a Dixie cup."

The injunction hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, but James said he received a request from the city on Tuesday afternoon to postpone it.

"For those who are criticizing us for stopping the release of further images, I’d ask them to search their hearts, to look at what’s the right thing to do and what the legal thing is to do," James said.

Dig deeper:

A full press release from the City of Moscow regarding the temporary restraining order can be found below:

"On August 12, 2025, the City of Moscow was served notice of a petition to the Latah County District Court for a temporary restraining order and injunction to prevent the release of additional public records related to State of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger, Latah County Case CR29-22-2805, Ada County Case CR01-24-31665, and MPD Case No. 22-M09903, on behalf of Karen Laramie, the mother of Madison Mogen. This action followed the recent release of redacted crime scene photos by the City of Moscow in response to a legal public records request.

"On August 15, 2025, Idaho Second District Judge Marshall issued a Temporary Restraining Order prohibiting the City’s release of any images, audio, or video depicting the inside of Madison Mogen’s bedroom until a hearing on the preliminary injunction may be held. Judge Marshall found that major portions of what had been released did not constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy. However, Judge Marshall stated that there are portions of videos and photographs in their redacted form, specifically including unreleased bodycam video, that could constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy at this time. While the Temporary Restraining Order only applied to Madison Mogen’s bedroom, the City will not provide any further releases of photographs or videos depicting the inside of any of the victims' bedrooms until the matter is fully reviewed and decided by the Court."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the City of Moscow and original reporting by FOX 13's Shirah Matsuzawa.

