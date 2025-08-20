Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures this weekend in WA

The Brief Seattle will enjoy mild weather today with highs in the low to mid 70s and increasing sunshine after a cloudy start. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday, leading to nearly 90 degrees over the weekend. The weekend's heat, driven by a ridge of high pressure and a thermal trough, will elevate fire danger and may affect air quality.



Seattle will be treated to another day of beautiful and mild weather before blistering heat returns this weekend.

Slightly cooler-than-normal weather can be expected in Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, highs will rise to the low to mid 70s around Puget Sound. After a cloudy and murky start to the day for some, increasing sunshine can be expected this afternoon.

Temperatures jump to the upper 70s on Thursday before the upper 80s are back in action on Friday.

Hotter weather makes a comeback in Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hot weather returns to Seattle

What's next:

Due to a ridge of high pressure overhead, what's called a 'thermal trough' at the surface and northeasterly winds, highs will spike to almost 90 degrees this weekend. Fire danger will be elevated during this time. We'll have to monitor for any air quality issues.

Blistering heat will develop in Seattle this weekend due to high pressure, a thermal trough and northeasterly winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Things are heating up in Seattle this weekend as sweltering, dry weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

