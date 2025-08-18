Seattle weather: Clouds around Tuesday, warmer end to week

The Brief Seattle experienced dry weather with highs in the mid-70s and no significant rainfall on Monday. Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures, remaining below average. Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures by the weekend as high pressure builds.



Looking over Seattle Monday, it was dry with clouds and highs were in the mid 70s. Temperatures were slightly warmer than Sunday with no measurable rainfall, besides a few sprinkles around.

Looking over Seattle today it was dry with clouds and a highs were in the mid 70s.

It will be a rather mild night with lows in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

It will be a rather mild night with lows in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will stick around a bit on Tuesday with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Better clearing for the south sound along with more clouds to the north.

Clouds will stick around a bit on Tuesday with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Better clearing for the south sound along with more clouds to the north.

What's next:

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Tuesday, but highs will still be below average. A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer Tuesday, but highs will still be below average.

We will see a few morning clouds around again on Wednesday with more afternoon sunshine. High pressure will start to build by the end of the week into the weekend for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

We will see a few morning clouds around again on Wednesday with more afternoon sunshine.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

