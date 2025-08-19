Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine with highs in the 70s Wednesday

The Brief Seattle experienced mid-70s temperatures on Tuesday, slightly below average, with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will start cloudy but clear up in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will bring sunny skies and above-average temperatures, reaching the 80s and 90s by the weekend.



It was a mix of sun and clouds with similar temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon, still a little below the seasonal average for this time of year.

Skies tonight will get cloudy again with lows in the mid to upper 50s, can't rule out a stray sprinkle along the coast.

Clouds will be around to start the day on Wednesday, but sunshine will return for the afternoon.

What's next:

Clear skies return on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the south sound, low 70s to the north and 60s along the coast.

High pressure will start to build by the end of the week into the week, bringing highs back into the 80s and low 90s by Saturday.

Skies are looking sunny and dry due to the high pressure moving in, keeping highs above average. The warmest temperatures will be Saturday and Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

