Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures in WA this weekend

The Brief Seattle is expected to experience sweltering weather this weekend, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees on Sunday. Today will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of light showers along the North Coast, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s on Thursday, and into the 80s on Friday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, increasing fire danger and potential air quality issues.



We're forecasting sweltering weather in Seattle this upcoming weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees on Sunday.

A gradual warmup will get underway in Seattle in the coming days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, we're forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will vary neighborhood-by-neighborhood. While we can't rule out a light shower along the North Coast, most will be dry.

Highs in Seattle will reach the mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon as dry weather is ongoing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hot weather returns to Seattle

What's next:

Tomorrow will feature a classic weather pattern around here: morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will lift to the mid 70s once again.

Sizzling sunshine and highs in the 90s will linger from Friday to next Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The 80s are back in action on Friday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead. At the surface, what's called a "thermal trough" will develop. These ingredients will be very effective at heating things up around Western Washington.



During this time, fire danger will be elevated. We'll have to monitor for any air quality issues that may develop as well.

Hotter-than-normal weather returns to Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.