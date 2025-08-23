Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Hot Weekend Continues

Published  August 23, 2025 8:58pm PDT
Seattle weather: more weekend heat on the way

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - It was a toasty day around Western Washington as afternoon highs approached records today.  Sea-Tac was just a couple of degrees shy of the record.  Olympia hit 93 today, which is a new record high for this date. 

Saturday afternoon's high temperatures.

Hot day around Western Washington with near-record-high temperatures.

The heat will remain into Sunday with advisories and warnings issued for the Puget Sound region.  Please be sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks when needed from the hot sun.  If you have pets, it's best to walk in the early morning or evening hours when the pavement isn't hot yet. 

A rare Extreme Heat Warning is posted for Seattle due to exceptionally hot weather.

Multiple heat alerts are in effect for the greater Seattle area today through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure peaked today, making today the warmest day of this stretch.  While it will still be hot tomorrow in the interior, low-lands, cooler air will begin to filter into the coast. 

Forecast highs on Sunday afternoon.

Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The hot and dry conditions are increasing fire danger.  A red flag warning is in effect till Sunday night.  Then a fire weather watch will go into effect Monday into Tuesday. 

Elevated fire danger due to dry, hot and unstable weather is forecast east of Seattle over the Cascades.

Fire danger is spiking over the Cascade and Olympic mountains as hot, unstable air is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will continue with a FOX13 Weather Alert through Monday for the heat.  Temperatures will slowly cool later in the week with a possibility of storms on Wednesday. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

The hot stretch continues through early next week. 

