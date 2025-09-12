The Brief North Creek High School's principal is being criticized for a social media post about Charlie Kirk. Parents found the post insensitive and have filed complaints with the district. The district is reviewing the complaints but cannot discuss personnel issues publicly.



Some parents are calling out the principal of North Creek High School in Bothell after the principal posted about Charlie Kirk on social media.

The post read: "Thoughts and prayers. Too bad gun control would have been far far more effective (he’d still be alive). Maybe thoughts and prayers will work…oops – nope."

The post also contained a picture of Kirk with the words "Pray For Charlie Kirk."

What they're saying:

Parents say the post was made by principal Erik McDowell. It was eventually taken down.

Parents say it is insensitive and inappropriate for a principal to make a post of that nature when they are leading students and staff.

Dig deeper:

Complaints have been filed against McDowell and on Thursday the Northshore School District released this statement.

"Northshore is committed to providing safe, welcoming, and supportive learning and working environments for all of our students, families, and staff.

What's next:

We are aware of the personal Instagram story made by one of our administrators. The concerned individuals were informed of the district’s formal complaint process. While we can’t discuss personnel issues, we take all concerns seriously and follow a standard response.

If parents or students ever have concerns, they should reach out directly to school staff or use our Safe Schools Tip line. Information can be submitted anonymously, if needed."

