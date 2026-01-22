NFC Championship Game: To drive or not to drive to see Seahawks vs. Rams?

The Brief Sound Transit is adding special Sounder service for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. Seahawks game: the S Line leaves Lakewood at 11:51 a.m. and 12:11 p.m., while the N Line departs Everett at 12:45 p.m. The West Seattle Water Taxi is adding three post-game "sailgate" runs from Pier 50 at 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. to help fans avoid $100 parking fees and I-5 construction. Light rail trains will run every 10 minutes from 23 stations, including three new South King County stops in Kent and Federal Way that provide over 3,000 combined parking stalls.



Transit officials are working to make getting to Sunday’s Seahawks versus Rams NFC Championship Game much easier for 12s.

Last weekend, Seattle Parking Enforcement reports they wrote 30 tickets and had two vehicles towed. This weekend, more than 30 parking enforcement officers are scheduled to work on game day.

If you are able to find a legal parking spot, prices can easily soar as high as $100.

What they're saying:

"Whenever there is a bunch of people going somewhere, cars are not a good use of space," said Sophie Amity Debs, while riding the light rail on Thursday.

On top of normal parking issues, Seattle is also dealing with lane closures on I-5 due to construction.

The Kraken are also hosting a home game at Climate Pledge Arena two miles away and about three hours before kick-off at Lumen Field.

"With that many people, why wouldn’t you take the train? It’s only three dollars, and it gets you so close," said Charlotte Ryen, while riding the light rail on Thursday.

Taking the Sounder to Lumen

What you can do:

The Sounder S Lines depart from Lakewood at 11:51 a.m. and at 12:11 p.m.

Following the game, return Sounder trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station approximately 10 minutes — or as soon as the train is full — and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 12:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 1:44 p.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations.

Taking the light rail to Lumen

Link’s 1 Line light rail service runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations.

Sound Transit officials say there will also be extra trains running after the game on Sunday.

Three new 1 Line stations in South King County opened last month and provide additional access to game day transit. All three have park-and-ride facilities:

Kent Des Moines: 500 stalls

Star Lake: 1,105 stalls

Federal Way Downtown: 1,565 stalls

One-way tickets are $3.

Taking the bus to Lumen

Twenty-two King County Metro routes serve Lumen Field.

You can organize your trip ahead of Sunday by using Metro’s Trip Planner. Once you’re at your bus stop, you can use Text for Departures (text your bus stop number to 62550) to see when your bus is expected.

