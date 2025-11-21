New pickleball facility and restaurant opens in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

The Brief Seattle's Picklewood Paddle Club, featuring indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, is now open in SODO. The facility offers open play, classes, leagues, and a restaurant and bar by Chef Ethan Stowell. A Grand Opening Party is set for Friday, Dec. 5, with tickets available online.



Seattle's newest pickleball facility is now open in SODO, bringing a tasteful twist to Washington's official sport.

Picklewood Paddle Club officially opened on Friday, Nov. 21 at SODO Urbanworks, located just south of the West Seattle Bridge. It features both indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, along with a restaurant and bar with bites and beverages from Chef Ethan Stowell.

Picklewood offers court bookings for open play, classes, and pickleball leagues for all levels. And if playing's not your thing, the facility has upstairs and lower-level sections for visitors to relax or spectate.

(via Picklewood)

While the venue is already up and running, Picklewood still has a Grand Opening Party planned for Friday, Dec. 5, with tickets available to purchase online. The all-ages event tells attendees to expect a night of dinks, drinks, complimentary swag and an opportunity to get warmed up on the courts.

The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Restaurant hours slightly differ, opening daily at 11 a.m.

For more information or to book a court, visit the Picklewood website.

