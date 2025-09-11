Seattle Parks updates pickleball court hours, launches open-play pilot at Green Lake

The Brief Seattle Parks is updating pickleball court hours due to noise concerns, effective September 15. Courts at Gilman Playground, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Mt. Baker Park will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. A new open-play pilot at Green Lake East aims to enhance fair participation and inform future programming.



Seattle Parks and Recreation is implementing updated operating hours for pickleball courts across Seattle.

The change follows noise studies that showed the locations produced sound levels that exceed the limits established under Seattle Municipal Code.

What To Know:

The new schedule will go into effect for racquet courts at three locations: Gilman Playground, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Mt. Baker Park.

Starting Sep. 15, court hours will be open for play from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and city-observed holidays.

The courts will be locked up while they are closed to the public for a minimum of 30 days. After the period, the lock installation will be removed unless someone violates the new court hours.

What's next:

Additionally, Seattle Parks and Rec announced a new pickleball open-play pilot at Green Lake East.

In the program, community members can participate in an open play format, rotating into pickleball games to ensure fair and inclusive participation.

Open play hours include:

Monday: 8–10 a.m.

Wednesday: 1–3 p.m.

Saturday: 9–11 a.m.

Sunday: 4–6 p.m.

Seattle Parks says the pilot will help evaluate how scheduled open play can improve the shared use of courts and inform future programming.

You can find more information on the Seattle Parks and Recreation website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.