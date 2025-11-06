Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on SR 7 in Pierce County, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on State Route 7 at 204th Street East, according to the Washington State Patrol. The intersection was partially shut down for an extended period while troopers investigated the crash. No details about the pedestrian or driver have been released, and WSP said updates will follow.



A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in a collision on State Route 7 at 204th Street East, according to the Washington State Patrol.

(Washington State Patrol)

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a car-versus-pedestrian crash.

"I am saddened to announce the pedestrian is deceased," the agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Officials said the intersection will remain partially closed for an extended period while troopers investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

No further details about the pedestrian or the driver have been released.

The Washington State Patrol said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

