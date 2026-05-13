Vancouver expects $1 billion economic boost as FIFA World Cup host

The Brief Vancouver is preparing to host seven FIFA World Cup matches as part of a Pacific Northwest regional cluster with Seattle, an effort organizers expect will draw nearly 900,000 fans to the city. Jessie Adcock, the host committee lead for FIFA Vancouver, said that the city’s diverse multicultural population and its history of hosting global events like the 2010 Olympics make it an ideal venue for the tournament. According to modeling from Destination BC, the event is viewed as a strategic investment that could generate over $1 billion in local economic impact through increased spending in hospitality and tourism.



Vancouver is preparing to step onto the global stage as one of 16 host cities for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Local officials say the city is uniquely positioned to welcome the world, leveraging its diverse population and previous experience with international sporting events.

Jessie Adcock, the host committee lead for FIFA Vancouver, noted that the city’s multicultural makeup makes it an ideal venue for the tournament. She emphasized that every global diaspora is represented within the city, ensuring an enthusiastic atmosphere regardless of which teams are competing.

Economic Impact and Strategic Investment

The British Columbia provincial government views the tournament as a strategic investment in the local economy. Modeling from Destination BC suggests the event could generate upwards of $1 billion in increased local spending across various industries.

"We want to showcase our world-class hospitality," Adcock said. "We want to make sure that people have an amazing time this time, but also so that they get drawn to return."

To prepare for the influx of visitors, the host committee is deploying a "community activation playbook." This initiative involves coordinating with hotels, restaurants, and cultural groups to elevate the atmosphere across the Lower Mainland.

The Cascadia Connection

Vancouver and Seattle are expected to act as a regional cluster for soccer fans. With Seattle hosting six matches and Vancouver hosting seven, officials anticipate significant travel between the two Pacific Northwest hubs.

Organizers expect nearly 900,000 fans to descend on Vancouver during the tournament. Data suggests approximately half of those visitors will arrive from outside of Canada and the United States.

"We share values, we share geography, we share weather," Adcock said of the bond between the two cities. "I think people see us as a cluster of 13 matches."

A Legacy of Global Events

This is not Vancouver's first time managing the logistics of a major international competition. The city previously hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Local leaders are building on that legacy to ensure success in areas such as security, transportation, and accommodations. The goal is to use the World Cup to strengthen Vancouver’s international brand and set the stage for future large-scale events.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky.

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