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VIDEO: Water pours from ceiling at SEA Airport amid ground stop

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published July 16, 2026 12:11 PM PDT
Published July 16, 2026 12:11 PM PDT
Ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Departures from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are delayed due to weather on Thursday, July 16. 

The Brief

    • During a ground stop triggered by Thursday’s thunderstorms, a FOX 13 Seattle viewer captured video of water pouring from a B Concourse ceiling gate at SEA Airport.
    • The video shows trash cans set up to catch the ceiling leak, but the sheer volume of water quickly overwhelms them.
    • The ground stop expired at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

SEATTLE - Thunderstorms which triggered rain and lightning in western WA Thursday led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop, affecting all flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. 

Video captured by a FOX 13 Seattle viewer showed water pouring from a B Concourse ceiling gate at the airport.

The footage shows rainwater pouring from the ceiling onto passenger seats and into makeshift trash cans, which are clearly too small to handle the deluge. While travelers are initially seen sitting in the area, they quickly scatter in subsequent clips, narrowly escaping the water that left the seating completely drenched.

The ground stop was issued around 9:45 a.m. and was scheduled to remain in place until at least 11:15 a.m. The ground stop was lifted shortly after. 

For more information on flight delays or cancelations, travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines. 

Water pours from the B Course ceiling at SEA gate

It's raining inside SEA airport
It's raining inside SEA airport

It's raining inside SEA airport

Video from a viewer, Tak Landrock shows rain inside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during thunderstorms and rain in western WA. 

FAA issues ground stop at SEA amid thunderstorms, lightning

Featured

SEA Airport ground stop: Thunderstorms trigger Seattle flight delays
article

SEA Airport ground stop: Thunderstorms trigger Seattle flight delays

The FAA has issued a ground stop for flights bound for Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday morning due to thunderstorms in the area.

The Source: Information in this story came from Tak Landrock and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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