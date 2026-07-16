VIDEO: Water pours from ceiling at SEA Airport amid ground stop

The Brief During a ground stop triggered by Thursday’s thunderstorms, a FOX 13 Seattle viewer captured video of water pouring from a B Concourse ceiling gate at SEA Airport. The video shows trash cans set up to catch the ceiling leak, but the sheer volume of water quickly overwhelms them. The ground stop expired at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.



Thunderstorms which triggered rain and lightning in western WA Thursday led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop, affecting all flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Video captured by a FOX 13 Seattle viewer showed water pouring from a B Concourse ceiling gate at the airport.

The footage shows rainwater pouring from the ceiling onto passenger seats and into makeshift trash cans, which are clearly too small to handle the deluge. While travelers are initially seen sitting in the area, they quickly scatter in subsequent clips, narrowly escaping the water that left the seating completely drenched.

The ground stop was issued around 9:45 a.m. and was scheduled to remain in place until at least 11:15 a.m. The ground stop was lifted shortly after.

For more information on flight delays or cancelations, travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines.

Water pours from the B Course ceiling at SEA gate

FAA issues ground stop at SEA amid thunderstorms, lightning

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The Source: Information in this story came from Tak Landrock and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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