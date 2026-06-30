Seattle weather: Continued cool, Fourth of July sunshine ahead

The Brief Western Washington will experience cool overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, with strong onshore flow bringing cloud cover and a chance of light, unregistered drizzle. Wednesday's match will be cool and cloudy with dry skies, though spectators will likely need extra layers as temperatures hover in the low 60s. Skies are forecast to gradually clear throughout the week, with temperatures warming back into the upper 70s just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



Overnight lows remain cool across the region as the marine air continues to push onshore. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The cool and cloudy nights continue across our region.

The onshore flow remains strong with clouds throughout Western Washington. There may be enough moisture where we may see a few sprinkles and light drizzle at times. It's likely the rain will be so light that it won't even register in our rain gauges.

Mainly cloudy skies overnight with a few sprinkles possible.

Cooler temperatures for Seattle World cup match

Wednesday's match will be another cool and cloudy one! Skies are expected to remain dry, but you'll likely want an extra layer as temperatures will hover in the low 60s.

Clouds will stick around for Wednesday's match with temperatures in the low 60s.

Skies are forecast to gradually clear through the week and into the weekend. We will also begin warming once again into the upper 70s in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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