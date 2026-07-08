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2 WA homicides launch massive Hayes McCloud manhunt

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Pierce County
Published July 8, 2026 9:44 AM PDT
Published July 8, 2026 9:44 AM PDT
Homicide investigations underway in Pierce County
Homicide investigations underway in Pierce County

Homicide investigations underway in Pierce County

Detectives are investigating two homicides in Pierce County, one in Puyallup and one in Tacoma. 

The Brief

    • Two Wednesday morning homicides in Pierce County are under investigation and authorities are searching for a suspect.
    • One homicide happened in Tacoma, the other in Puyallup. Authorities believe the two murders are connected because they involve related family members.
    • Deputies released a wanted poster for a person of interest: 24-year-old Hayes McCloud.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two homicides in Puyallup and Tacoma are under investigation, and authorities say the cases may be connected because they involve related family members. Police are now searching for a suspect.

Puyallup and Tacoma homicides may be connected, authorities say

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle crews spoke with Pierce County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto Wednesday morning at the scene of the Puyallup homicide investigation, who said that the murders are related. 

"It appears to be related family members right now. So it appears to be a targeted attack on related family members," said Cappetto. "It doesn't mean that other people can be in danger as well. The two scenes are connected in terms of they're all related in the same kind of family unit. But that doesn't mean that other people can be harmed. We don't know where he's at, we don't know what his motive is."

Wanted: WA murder suspect Hayes McCloud

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a wanted poster for the person of interest, 24-year-old Hayes McCloud. 

Hayes McCloud WA double murder suspect

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

McCloud is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 115 pounds. Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for his vehicle, a 1996 Toyota 4Runner with Washington license plates CWW5132.

Man found dead in Puyallup, WA home

Timeline:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a man found dead inside a home near the corner of Woodland Avenue East and 126th Street East.

Investigators say the violence began in a bedroom and extended outside the home, and no suspect is in custody.

Investigators said evidence indicates the violence began in a bedroom and extended outside the home.

The man was found with multiple fatal injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Man shot, killed in Tacoma, WA

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the 6900 block of East D Street just after 3 a.m.

Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in the city's South End neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 6900 block of East D Street just after 3 a.m. and found a man with fatal gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911.

(Taylor Winkel)

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Tacoma Police Department.

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