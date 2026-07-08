The Brief Two Wednesday morning homicides in Pierce County are under investigation and authorities are searching for a suspect. One homicide happened in Tacoma, the other in Puyallup. Authorities believe the two murders are connected because they involve related family members. Deputies released a wanted poster for a person of interest: 24-year-old Hayes McCloud.



Two homicides in Puyallup and Tacoma are under investigation, and authorities say the cases may be connected because they involve related family members. Police are now searching for a suspect.

Puyallup and Tacoma homicides may be connected, authorities say

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle crews spoke with Pierce County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto Wednesday morning at the scene of the Puyallup homicide investigation, who said that the murders are related.

"It appears to be related family members right now. So it appears to be a targeted attack on related family members," said Cappetto. "It doesn't mean that other people can be in danger as well. The two scenes are connected in terms of they're all related in the same kind of family unit. But that doesn't mean that other people can be harmed. We don't know where he's at, we don't know what his motive is."

Wanted: WA murder suspect Hayes McCloud

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a wanted poster for the person of interest, 24-year-old Hayes McCloud.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

McCloud is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 115 pounds. Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for his vehicle, a 1996 Toyota 4Runner with Washington license plates CWW5132.

Man found dead in Puyallup, WA home

Timeline:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a man found dead inside a home near the corner of Woodland Avenue East and 126th Street East.

Investigators said evidence indicates the violence began in a bedroom and extended outside the home.

The man was found with multiple fatal injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Man shot, killed in Tacoma, WA

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the 6900 block of East D Street just after 3 a.m.

(Taylor Winkel)

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Tacoma Police Department.

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