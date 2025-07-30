Bite of Seattle vendors allege high fees, poor security, favoritism

The Brief The Bite of Seattle is facing criticism after vendor booths were ransacked, and allegations surfaced about mistreatment by organizers, FoodieLand. Social media users have criticized the festival's high prices, and vendors claim poor booth placement and high fees hurt local businesses; some vendors allege theft due to inadequate security. FoodieLand, which acquired the festival in 2023, is accused of using "secret shoppers" to enforce compliance, with vendors removed for accepting cash outside the official system.



The Bite of Seattle is facing backlash after a vendor’s booth was ransacked during the three-day food and arts festival — and now, more allegations are surfacing.

Following FOX 13 Seattle’s report about local artist Courtney Correia’s booth being broken into, another vendor reached out anonymously, claiming the event’s organizers, FoodieLand, are mistreating local business owners.

The iconic festival — known for bringing together local flavors and artists — has left a bitter taste for some vendors and customers alike.

What they're saying:

Social media users are criticizing the event’s prices, with some calling it the "Bite of your wallet" in reference to expensive lumpia buckets, dipped cheesecake, and alligator skewers. One customer who purchased the alligator bites said: "It’s good though, but not worth $27."

Some shared their opinions on social media, saying, "If you didn’t make it to the Bite of Seattle, be glad."

In the vendor contract, participants agree to strict rules that include a clause preventing them from speaking out publicly against the organizers.

The anonymous vendor claims the California-based company FoodieLand — which took over the Bite last year from a Kirkland company — is prioritizing out-of-state vendors who regularly follow FoodieLand’s nationwide festival circuit.

"They get prime booth locations with high foot traffic because they travel with FoodieLand year-round," the vendor said, alleging that Washington-based vendors were pushed to the outskirts of the festival, hurting their visibility and sales.

FoodieLand hosts similar events across Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the company acquired the Bite of Seattle in 2023 for an undisclosed amount.

Local perspective:

Festivalgoers also noticed a shift in atmosphere and offerings.

A TikTok content creator by the name @corteezyy said, "I think the number-one complaint is that it’s not local."

Per the vendor contract, booths cost between $1,500 and $3,250, depending on size and placement. Vendors must also use the company’s proprietary payment system, which includes a 3% fee and a 30-cent charge per card transaction — plus an additional 21–29% commission on food and drink sales, and an additional 18% for arts and crafts.

For example, a vendor selling a $15 squid skewer would take home just $11.11 after fees, and would need to sell around 225 skewers to recoup booth costs — not including food, supplies, or labor.

Dig deeper:

The anonymous vendor also claimed that FoodieLand sent in "secret shoppers" to monitor compliance. Vendors who accepted cash and failed to log transactions in the official system were allegedly removed from the festival mid-event.

This comes on the heels of artist Courtney Correia reporting that her booth was ransacked, resulting in a loss of over $1,500 in handmade goods.

"They took a bunch of my prints, I had hoodies, t-shirts, artwork, stickers – they just trashed my entire thing," Correia said, and she shared the aftermath on TikTok. "But at the end of the day, like, I just can't get that time back, because I do hand-make 99% of my items."

Vendors also allege that overnight security failed to protect booths from theft. One vendor reportedly lost over $600 in equipment and has filed a police report.

FOX 13 has reached out to FoodieLand for comment regarding these allegations, but they have not responded as of publication.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.