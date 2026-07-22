WA health expert explains cyclosporiasis symptoms, safe food practices

The Brief Health officials are tracking a nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis in over 30 states linked to contaminated fresh produce, though local risk in Washington remains low. The microscopic parasite causes prolonged diarrhea, fatigue, and intestinal inflammation, but it cannot spread directly from person to person or through municipal water. Treatment requires a 7 to 10-day course of prescription antibiotics, and officials recommend preventing infection by avoiding recalled produce like Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce, shopping locally, and rinsing fresh produce.



Health officials are tracking a nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite. Cases have been reported in more than 30 states, sickening thousands of people across the country.

While health officials report that the local risk in Washington state still remains low, residents are encouraged to stay informed about how the parasite spreads, what symptoms to watch for, and how to keep their food safe.

Dr. Luis Tatem, an Infectious Disease Specialist and Critical Care Medicine Provider with Providence Swedish, broke down what you need to know about the outbreak and how to protect your household.

What Is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite so small it cannot be seen with the naked eye.

"It’s a parasite that lives in the soil and can cause an infection called enteritis — inflammation of the intestines," explains Dr. Tatem.

Unlike typical stomach bugs caused by bacteria or viruses, a Cyclospora infection causes chronic diarrhea that lingers for weeks if left untreated. Additional symptoms to watch for include:

Severe, prolonged diarrhea

Abdominal bloating and cramping

Fatigue

Dehydration

Dizziness

Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts seen under a microscope. (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

How does the Cyclospora parasite spread?

With thousands of cases nationwide, many people worry about catching the illness from family members or co-workers. However, Dr. Tatem emphasizes that cyclosporiasis does not spread from person to person.

"You’re not going to get cyclosporiasis from your friends," says Dr. Tatem. "Parasites are complex organisms with a life cycle. The parasite has to exit the human body, go into the soil, and mature there for a few days before it becomes infective and capable of infecting another human being."

Because the parasite requires time to mature outside the body before it can cause infection, Dr. Tatem said direct contact with an infected person will not transmit the illness.

Furthermore, because the U.S. has strong sanitation and water infrastructure, large-scale outbreaks from municipal water contamination remain very unlikely. Infections are primarily tied to contaminated fresh produce.

How is it treated?

While the infection can eventually resolve on its own in some individuals, health agencies like the CDC and FDA recommend medical treatment for anyone diagnosed with cyclosporiasis to prevent weeks of severe illness.

"In order to improve symptoms and get better faster, it’s recommended to get treatment," Dr. Tatem advises.

Prescription Antibiotics: The standard treatment is a 7 to 10-day course of a prescription antibiotic called trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (commonly known by brand names like Bactrim in the U.S. or Septra internationally).

Immune Considerations: Patients with weakened immune systems may require a longer course of therapy and should consult their healthcare provider for tailored dosing.

Avoid Waiting It Out: Over-the-counter remedies generally will not clear the parasite. If you suspect you have cyclosporiasis, reach out to a doctor for proper diagnosis and prescription treatment.

Prevention: How to protect your kitchen

Despite the national headlines, Dr. Tatem’s primary piece of advice for consumers is simple: do not panic.

You can lower your risk of exposure by following these food safety steps:

Avoid recalled products: Pay close attention to federal recall advisories. Currently, the CDC and FDA recommend avoiding recalled products, such as specific shipments of iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico tied to the outbreak.

Shop locally: Sourcing produce from local farmers markets reduces reliance on long-distance supply chains where contamination can occur. Produce harvested locally is generally very safe from this specific organism.

Practice standard hygiene: Always wash your hands before handling food, thoroughly rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water, and maintain clean food preparation surfaces.

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