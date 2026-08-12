Suspected arrested for drive-by shooting on SR-900 in King County, WA

The Brief Washington State Patrol detectives arrested 29-year-old Anthony K. Robino Jr. on Aug. 7 in connection with a July 22 road-rage drive-by shooting on SR-900 between Renton and Issaquah. The victim reported that a driver in a light-colored vehicle fired a shot that shattered his back window after tailgating him near May Valley Road, though the victim was uninjured. Investigators tracked the suspect vehicle to his workplace, took him into custody during a traffic stop, and recovered a 9mm handgun from his center console during a subsequent search warrant.



Police arrested a drive-by shooting suspect nearly two weeks after an incident on SR-900 between Renton and Issaquah.

(WSP)

The backstory:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at about 5 a.m. on July 22, troopers received a 911 call from a victim saying that they had just been shot at by a driver on SR-900 near May Valley Road. The victim said they were not injured and pulled over into the May Valley Alliance Church parking lot until troopers arrived.

Troopers saw the back window shattered and found a bullet fragment lodged in the headrest of the passenger seat. Troopers also went to the area where the shooting occurred and found a bullet casing.

The victim said he was driving east on SR-900 near Duvall Avenue Northeast when a light-colored vehicle pulled up behind him at a high rate of speed where two lanes merged into one. The suspect's vehicle was unable to pass and followed the victim at a close distance.

When the victim turned onto 164th Avenue Southeast, he heard a gunshot and the back window shattered. He couldn't see the driver or the license plate, but was able to describe some details about the car.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area the same day and identified a potential suspect vehicle and where the driver worked.

Through investigation and a search warrant for video footage, detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest the driver.

What we know:

At around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, the WSP SWAT team made a traffic stop as the suspect was leaving work and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, 29-year-old Anthony K. Robino Jr., was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree drive-by shooting. Detectives also conducted a search warrant on his car and found a 9mm Canik 55 handgun in the center console – which will be tested to confirm it was used in the shooting.

What they're saying:

"Persistence and great investigative work led to the suspect being arrested," the WSP wrote in a press release. "Thankfully no injuries were sustained. Great work detectives!"

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

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