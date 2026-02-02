Man arrested following drive-by shooting in South Seattle

The Brief Seattle Police arrested an 18-year-old man Sunday night after a drive-by shooting near 30th Ave S and S Brighton St. The suspect led officers on a pursuit before pulling over and surrendering at S Webster St and Beacon Ave S. No injuries or property damage were reported, and the suspect was booked into King County Jail for eluding and drive-by shooting.



Police officers arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of a drive-by shooting in South Seattle on Sunday night.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 30th Ave S and S Brighton St just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. A police sergeant arrived and spotted the suspect vehicle, which sped away from officers.

Police pursued the car south to the intersection of S Webster St and Beacon Ave S, where the driver pulled over and was taken into police custody.

Detectives found bullet casings in the car, and the vehicle was seized, pending a future search for evidence. The gun used in the drive-by shooting is believed to still be in the car.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for drive-by shooting and eluding police.

The Seattle Police Department notes that no one was injured, and no property was damaged in the shooting.

