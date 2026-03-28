Maddie Mercado, Nérilia Mondésir lead Seattle Reign to 2-1 win over Racing Louisville

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The Brief Maddie Mercado and Nérilia Mondésir scored first-half goals to lead the Seattle Reign to a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville in Spokane. Mercado scored in the 10th minute, and Mondésir made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute for the Reign. Macy Blackburn scored the lone goal for Louisville in stoppage time in the second half.



Maddie Mercado and Nérilia Mondésir scored first-half goals to lead the Seattle Reign (3-1-0) to another win at One Spokane Stadium.

In the 10th minute, Mercado scored for the second consecutive game. Initially, her shot was saved by Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, but it slipped through her hands and rolled into the goal.

Mondésir added a goal in the 42nd minute for her first of the season.

Late in second half stoppage time, Louisville rookie Macy Blackburn scored her first professional goal to close the margin.

Louisville (0-2-1) has allowed two goals this season.

What's next:

The Reign have one more game in Spokane against Denver Summit FC next Saturday. Both the Reign and Sounders have needed to move matches away from Lumen Field as the stadium undergoes preparations to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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