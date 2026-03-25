Seattle Reign roll to 3-0 win over Kansas City Current in Spokane

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The Brief Angharad James-Turner, Brittany Ratcliffe and Maddie Mercado each scored for the Seattle Reign in a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Current. Claudia Dickey made three saves in a shutout effort for Seattle. The Reign are playing three matches at ONE Spokane Stadium as Lumen Field isn't available due to World Cup preparations.



Angharad James-Turner, Brittany Ratcliffe and Maddie Mercado each scored for the Seattle Reign, and Claudia Dickey made three saves in a shutout effort in a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Current at ONE Spokane Stadium.

It was the "home" opener for the Reign despite being played in Spokane. The Reign play three matches in total in Spokane as Lumen Field is currently unavailable as the stadium is undergoing preparations for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

James-Turner scored on a volley off a free kick from Emeri Adames to give the Reign a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Sofia Huerta found Ratcliffe available at the back post in the 26th minute as the Reign extended the lead, and then found Mercado in the 33rd minute for a 3-0 advantage. For Huerta, it is her fourth career multi-assist match, which ties the NWSL league record.

The Reign play again in Spolane on Saturday as they host Racing Louisville FC.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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