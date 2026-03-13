Seattle Reign FC signs forward Holly Ward

The Brief Seattle Reign FC added forward Holly Ward to their roster on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Orlando Pride. Ward, 22, joins the Reign for the next two seasons after completing a transfer from Vancouver Rise FC of the Northern Super League. Ward had eight goals and five assists last season with Vancouver, which ranked fifth in the league in goals and fourth in assists.



Seattle Reign FC added forward Holly Ward to their roster on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Orlando Pride.

Ward, 22, joins the Reign for the next two seasons after completing a transfer from Vancouver Rise FC of the Northern Super League. Ward scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over AFC Toronto in the inaugural championship match of the league last season. Ward had eight goals and five assists last season with Vancouver, which ranked fifth in the league in goals and fourth in assists.

"Holly Ward is an exciting young forward with tremendous upside and a mentality that fits exactly what we’re building at Seattle Reign FC," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. "She’s already shown her ability to impact games with her pace, work rate and creativity in the attacking third, and her rise with the Canadian National Team speaks to the quality and potential she brings to our club. We’re thrilled to welcome Holly to Reign FC and look forward to supporting her continued development while she helps strengthen our team and compete for championships."

Ward grew up in both Vancouver and Portland, Ore. before playing college soccer at the University of Texas. She's appeared in nine games with the Canadian Women's National Team, recording two goals and an assist.

"I’m incredibly excited to join Seattle Reign FC and take the next step in my career in the NWSL," Ward said in a statement. "This club has such a strong history and a reputation for competing at the highest level, so it’s a special opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

FOX 13 Seattle, Seattle Reign FC announce broadcast schedule for 2026 NWSL season

Seattle Reign FC announce 2026 roster, sign forward Ruby Hladek

Seattle Reign FC trade Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC

Seattle Reign start 2026 with goal-dangerous mentality

Seattle Reign FC debuts 'Surge Kit'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.