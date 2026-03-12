Seattle Reign FC trade Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC

article

The Brief Seattle Reign FC traded forward Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC on Thursday. The Reign received $500,000 in league funds, including $200,000 in allocation money and $300,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Huitema, 24, has made 70 appearances with the Reign since joining the club in 2022.



NWSL rules require players to approve all trades – whether within the league itself or transfers to other clubs.

"Jordyn has been a tremendous professional and teammate during her time with the Reign," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. "We’re grateful for the commitment and energy she brought to the club and to our community. We wish her nothing but the best in the next chapter of her career."

Huitema, 24, has made 70 appearances with the Reign since joining the club in 2022 in a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Huitema has the 11th-most appearances and eighth-most goals in Reign history. She started 18 of his 22 games played last season, recording three goals and an assist.

Huitema scored the goal that allowed Sofia Huerta to become the NWSL's all-time leader in assists on August 24 against the Houston Dash.

Huitema has made 96 appearances with the Canadian Women’s National Team and represented her country at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups and Olympic Games.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

