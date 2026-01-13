Head coach Laura Harvey signs extension through 2028 season with Seattle Reign FC

article

The Brief The Reign have signed head coach Laura Harvey to a multi-year contract extension through the 2028 season. Harvey's 113 regular season victories are an NWSL record. She is the longest-tenured head coach in the league and a three-time NWSL Coach of the Year winner (2014, 2015, 2021). The Reign have reached the NWSL championship three times under Harvey's leadership, and have won three NWSL Shields as the best regular season team.



Seattle Reign FC announced a new multi-year extension for head coach Laura Harvey on Tuesday morning which will keep her with the franchise through the 2028 season.

"Laura’s leadership has shaped this club from its beginning," Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom said in a statement. "That foundation, rooted in a culture of competing and winning with high standards, is important. As we step fully into the next era of our club, securing Laura’s leadership is about momentum, not just continuity.

"Alongside (general manager) Lesle (Gallimore), this extension reflects our shared ambition and long-term vision for this club, a belief in what is possible over the next several years and a commitment not only to continue winning, but also to lead a new generation of women’s soccer globally."

Harvey's 113 regular season victories is an NWSL record, and she became the first coach in league history to reach 100 wins. She is the longest-tenured head coach in the league and a three-time NWSL Coach of the Year winner (2014, 2015, 2021).

"I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and trust the club has placed in me," Harvey said in a statement. "The progress we made in 2025 speaks to the work our players and staff put in every day. Our priority is continuing to grow our talent pool, playing with a clear identity and putting a product on the field that reflects who we are as a club and as a city."

The Reign have reached the NWSL championship three times under Harvey's leadership, losing by a goal in each of the three finals. Seattle lost to FC Kansas City by 2-1 and 1-0 margins in 2014 and 2015, and fell 2-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2023. The team has won the NWSL Shield for best regular season three times in 2013, 2014, and 2022. Seattle has qualified for the postseason in six of Harvey's eight seasons at the helm.

"Laura sets the competitive standard for our entire program," Gallimore said in a statement. "She elevates players with intention and leads with clarity and consistency. This extension allows us to continue building with confidence, knowing we have one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the world guiding our sporting vision."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Reign fall 2-0 to defending champion Orlando Pride in NWSL playoffs

Seattle Reign FC defender, captain Lauren "Lu" Barnes announces retirement

Seattle Reign announce kit partnership with Trupanion

Seattle Reign FC announces multi-year kit partnership with Trupanion

Seattle Reign, Gotham FC play to scoreless draw

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.