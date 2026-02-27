Redmond, WA YMCA counselor sentenced for child molestation

The Brief A former Redmond YMCA camp counselor was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to three counts of child molestation. Leonardo Louie, 19, assaulted children at Redmond schools in 2024 while working at a summer camp. He will undergo treatment, register as a sex offender and serve five years of community custody after release.



A Redmond YMCA camp counselor who pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation was sentenced on Friday.

Leonardo Louie, 19, was sentenced to a year and a half in jail.

Leonardo Louie, 19, appears in court during his sentencing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Louie was working at a YMCA summer camp at Redmond schools and admitted to sexually assaulting children there on July 8 and Aug. 23, 2024, when he was 18.

According to King County prosecutors, the typical sentencing range for the crime is anywhere between eight and 10 years. However, both the prosecution and defense agreed to adhere to a "Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative," dropping his sentence to a year and a half.

During his sentencing, Louie addressed the court.

"I've had trouble sleeping at night for the pain I have caused," he said. "I am ready and prepared to take responsibility for my actions and continue my treatment for the next few years."

Louie is also required to undergo treatment. Once released, he will be under five years of community custody and must register as a sex offender.

He must also pay restitution to the victims and their families. According to the judge, if there is any violation of the terms, Louie could face 10 years to life in prison.

