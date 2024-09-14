Redmond YMCA camp counselor charged with child molestation

Redmond Police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man who reportedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp.

Leonardo Louie worked for the YMCA Greater Seattle and allegedly sexually assaulted the children at Redmond schools on July 8 and August 23.

Louie, who was arrested on Wednesday, is charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation.

"We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about inappropriate actions by adults and remind them to tell a trusted adult immediately if unwanted contact occurs," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Redmond Police ask anyone with additional information about this case, or other potential victims of Louie to contact them at 425-556-2500 .

Featured article

Additional resources can be found at the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center at 888-998-6423, or the Harborview Center for Sexual Assault and Traumatic Stress at 206-744-1600.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway transferred out of King County Jail

Otter captured, euthanized after attacking child at Bremerton marina

Seattle bank robbers make off with $9k using a handwritten note

15-year-old killed in overnight Tacoma shooting

Seattle's RapidRide G Line launches just in time for Apple Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.