15-year-old killed in overnight Tacoma shooting

Published  September 14, 2024 11:31am PDT
Tacoma Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Just before 4 a.m., Tacoma police officers responded to a home on East 67th Street and East M Street for a reported shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds by responding officers.

Despite lifesaving efforts from officers and Tacoma Fire personnel, the victim died from his injuries.

Tacoma Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are still investigating.

