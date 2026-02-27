Thurston County, WA deputies seek help in 2022 cold case disappearance

The Brief The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a 2022 missing persons case that has gone cold. Matthew Joyce was reported missing in April 2022 and was last seen at a Fred Meyer in Lacey wearing tan Carhartt pants and a green hoodie. Detectives say Joyce was known to ride a silver Scott bike with green and pink brake calipers and are urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.



The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is seeking the public’s help in a missing person’s case from 2022 that has since gone cold.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

In April 2022, Matthew Joyce was reported missing and has not been found.

Authorities say he was last seen at A Fred Meyer in Lacey wearing tan Carhartt pants and a green hoodie.

Detectives say he was known to ride a silver Scott bike with green and pink brake calipers.

Anyone with information regarding Joyce’s disappearance or the location of his bike is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us or call 260-786-5279.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

