Seattle Reign FC announces 'Surge Kit' as third uniform for 2026 season

Seattle Reign FC released their new uniforms for the 2026 season – "The Surge Kit" – which will serve as a third uniform set for the upcoming NWSL campaign.

It's the first time since 2015 that the Reign have had a third kit as a part of their assortment.

The Surge Kit features a "water-inspired" graphic design to represent the Pacific Northwest, and features a deep blue base with volt yellow accents.

"The Surge Kit is built on our club legacy, identity and confidence," Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom said in a statement. "It’s a legacy built on ambition and a foundation of leadership on a global stage. Its colors reference one of our most beloved historic kits, rooting us in that history but harnessing the energy and spirit of our club today and the momentum propelling us into our next era."

The jersey will feature the sponsorship of Trupanion, a Seattle-based pet medical insurance leader, that became the title jersey sponsor for the club in October.

"The Surge Kit" blends legacy and acceleration in one cohesive statement, anchored by a purposeful and symbolic color story," the team said of the design in a press release. "Deep Concord Blue forms the foundation of the design, illustrating the history, identity and permanence that have defined Reign FC from the beginning. It honors the queens who established the standard and the deep roots that hold this club firmly in place.

"Royal Pulse introduces dynamic contrast, signaling the rising energy of what’s next, from new talent accelerating to ambition expanding and a team stepping confidently into its future. Volt accents ignite the precise point where past and future converge, capturing the surge of energy created when foundational belief and inspiring opportunity collide. The electric detailing energizes the kit while nodding to the volt tones featured in past Reign FC kit designs."

The Reign open their season on March 15 against the Orlando Pride, who eliminated Seattle in the NWSL quarterfinal in November. Seattle will play their first three home games in Spokane at One Spokane Stadium as Lumen Field is unavailable due to World Cup preparations.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Courtesy of Seattle Reign FC)

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

