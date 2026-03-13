FOX 13 Seattle, Seattle Reign FC announce broadcast schedule for 2026 NWSL season

FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle Reign FC announced Friday that seven of the club's games this season will air on FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110).

The schedule kicks off this Sunday, with the Reign's season opener against Orlando Pride on March 15 at 1:00 p.m.

This marks two years of partnership between FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle Reign FC, with FOX 13 serving as the club's official flagship local broadcast partner, bringing professional women's soccer to fans' TVs and streaming platforms across the Pacific Northwest for free.

"We are proud to return as the home of Seattle Reign FC and provide exclusive access to their games," said FOX 13 Seattle SVP and General Manager Michael Lewis. "With the FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, FOX 13 is thrilled to be the go-to station for fans embracing this growing sport on all levels."

Also on the schedule is a special early-season match against the Kansas City Current at ONE Spokane Stadium on Wednesday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m.

"Our partnership with FOX 13 has played an important role in making Seattle Reign FC more accessible to fans across our region," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "As the women’s game continues to grow, ensuring our matches are available to viewers throughout the Pacific Northwest strengthens the connection between our club and community. With FOX also bringing FIFA Men’s World Cup programming to Seattle this summer, this partnership helps place our club at the center of an exciting moment for soccer in our city."

Seattle Reign FC schedule on FOX 13+

The following games will be live on FOX 13+ this season:

Sunday, March 15 : at Orlando Pride

Wednesday, March 25 : vs. Kansas City Current

Friday, May 1 : at Houston Dash

Sunday, July 26 : at San Diego Wave FC

Wednesday, August 19 : at Racing Louisville FC

Wednesday, September 16 : at Angel City FC

Friday, October 23: at Utah Royals FC

This season's broadcasts will be spearheaded by the same commentary team from the 2025 season, including play-by-play commentator Steve Schlanger, analyst and color commentator Laura Schott and analyst Kelyn Rowe.

In addition to airing on FOX 13+, Reign FC fans can stream the games for free through the FOX LOCAL app for iPhone, Android and Smart TVs.

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