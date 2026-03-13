Seattle Reign FC announce 2026 roster, sign forward Ruby Hladek

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The Brief Seattle Reign FC announced their roster for the 2026 season ahead of their opening match on Sunday with the Orlando Pride. The Reign signed forward Ruby Hladek to the roster on Thursday after completing a trade of Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC early in the day. The Reign return 21 players from last year's roster, which lost in the playoffs, 2-0, to the Orlando Pride.



Seattle Reign FC announced their roster ahead of the 2026 NWSL season, which included the signing of forward Ruby Hladek on Thursday.

Hladek was signed to a short-term deal with the Reign that will cover the first half of the season after being in training camp with the club as a non-roster invite.

"Ruby earned this opportunity through the way she approached her time training with our group," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. "She had an excellent collegiate career at Utah Valley and consistently showed the work ethic, competitiveness, attacking and defending qualities that stood out to our staff during her trial. We’re excited to welcome her to the club and look forward to supporting her continued growth in a professional environment."

Hladek spent the last three seasons playing for Utah Valley University, appearing in all 60 games for the school over that span. She had 24 goals and 32 assists over the three seasons as Utah Valley won three consecutive WAC regular-season titles. Her 32 assists are the most in school history.

"Preseason with this group has been such a memorable experience," Hladek said in a statement. "Since joining in January, the players and staff have made me feel welcomed while also pushing me to grow and improve every day. I’m so grateful and excited for the opportunity to start my professional career with the Reign, and I look forward to contributing in every way I can!"

Hladek will look to help the Reign cover the loss of Jordyn Huitema, who was dealt to Chicago Stars FC in a trade completed early on Thursday.

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The Reign return 21 players from last year's roster, which lost in the playoffs, 2-0, to the Orlando Pride, who they open this season against on Sunday.

Forward Brittany Ratcliffe and midfielder Sofia Cedeño joined the club as free agents, and Evan O’Steen, 17, signed as the youngest goalkeeper in Reign FC history, joining Ward and Hladek as additions to the roster.

Jess Fishlock and Sofia Huerta return as co-captains of the team after previous captain Lauren Barnes retired at the end of last season. All three of Reign FC’s 2025 NWSL Award finalists – defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey – are both with the club as well.

Mia Fishel will also have a full season with the Reign after joining the team last July.

Seattle Reign FC 2026 Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller (SEI), Evan O’Steen (U18), Neeku Purcell

Defenders (7): Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeño, Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner, Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti, Sam Meza

Forwards (8): Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo (ML), Maddie Dahlien, Mia Fishel, Ruby Hladek, Maddie Mercado, Nerilia Mondesir, Brittany Ratcliffe

U18: Under-18 Player

ML: Maternity Leave

SEI: Season-Ending Injury

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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