Brittany Ratcliffe scores game-winning goal as Seattle Reign FC open season with 2-1 win over Orlando Pride

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The Brief Brittany Ratcliffe scored in the 83rd minute to lift Seattle Reign to a 2-1 win over the Orlando Pride in their regular season opener. Jess Fishlock scored in the 24th minute to give the Reign the lead, but Barbra Banda tied it in the 51st minute for Orlando. Reign FC play the Portland Thorns on the road on Friday night for their next match.



Brittany Ratcliffe scored a late goal to give the Seattle Reign a 2-1, rain-delayed victory on the road against the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

Angel City also opened the National Women's Soccer League season with a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Stars in Los Angeles.

The Reign opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Nérilia Mondésir slipped in a pass to Jess Fishlock who put on a few nifty moves to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

In the 42nd minute, off a corner kick delivery from Jacquie Ovalle, defender Rafaelle appeared to have tied it up, but it was called back due to a foul.

After a lengthy weather delay of some three hours, Haley McCutcheon would find Barbra Banda in the 51st minute for the equalizer. Orlando received a major boost when Banda was removed from the season-ending injury list early this week.

Five minutes after subbing on, Ratcliffe headed home the winner in the 83rd minute, with Mondésir providing her second assist of the game.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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