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Shorthanded Seattle Reign lose 2-0 to Thorns

By Phuoc Nguyen
Published  March 20, 2026 11:34pm PDT
Seattle Reign FC
Associated Press
article

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 20: Maddie Mercado #2 of the Seattle Reign FC is defended by Sam Hiatt #16 of Portland Thorns FC during an NWSL match between Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign at Providence Park on March 20, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Pho (Al Sermeno / ISI Photos / Getty Images)

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The Brief

    • Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner each had a goal and the Portland Thorns downed the Seattle Reign 2-0 on Friday night.
    • The Reign were without Jordyn Bugg (leg), Mis Fishel (leg), Shae Holmes (lower leg) and Sally Menti (knee) due to injuries.
    • The Thorns played a player down from the ninth minute on after Cassandra Bogere earned consecutive red cards. Reyna Reyes then earned a red card in the 58th minute as Portland finished with only nine players.

Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner each had a goal and the Portland Thorns downed the Seattle Reign 2-0 on Friday night despite having two players sent off with red cards.

It was the 44th match between the two Pacific Northwest National Women's Soccer League rivals. It was played before a record crowd of 21,321 fans for a Portland home opener.

In other NWSL games, the Orlando Pride and the visiting Denver Summit played to a 1-1 draw; and the Washington Spirit tied 2-2 with Racing Louisville.

Portland midfielder Cassandra Bogere received consecutive yellow cards in the eighth and ninth minutes, and was sent off.

But it was Tordin’s header that gave the Thorns the 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. Turner's goal made it 2-0 in the 37th with Tordin providing the assist.

The home side lost another player in the 58th minute, when Reyna Reyes was given a straight red for violent conduct on Madison Curry.

Sophia Wilson and Marie Muller made their Providence Park season debuts in the ensuing minute.

The series between the teams is now tied at 17-17-10.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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