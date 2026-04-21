The last original Seattle Reign player is retiring: Jess Fishlock's final season is here

The Brief Seattle Reign FC captain Jess Fishlock will retire at the end of the 2026 season after a 14-year NWSL career, all with Seattle. Fishlock leaves as one of the league's most decorated and consistent players, ranking among the top in appearances, minutes and assists. The Wales international also retires as her country's most decorated player and all-time leader in caps and goals.



Seattle Reign FC captain Jess Fishlock, the last remaining original player from the club's inaugural 2013 season, has announced she will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

The team announced the decision on Tuesday, highlighting Fishlock's 14-year career in the National Women's Soccer League with Seattle, where she became the league's longest-tenured player.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Jess Fishlock #10 of Seattle Reign FC looks on prior to the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Kansas City Current at ONE Spokane Stadium on March 25, 2026 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/NWSL via Getty Images))

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to put into words what Seattle and this club mean to me," said Fishlock. "This is where I’ve grown, where I’ve fought, where I’ve experienced some of the best moments of my career. We’ve built something that goes far beyond football, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it from day one. I’ll never take for granted the people, the fans and the city that have supported me through it all, and I’m going to give everything I have in this final season."

Who is Jess Fishlock?

Fishlock is widely regarded as a transformational figure in women's soccer, with an impact spanning multiple continents, though much of her legacy is tied to the Emerald City. The Welsh midfielder's retirement announcement comes on the 13-year anniversary of her first goal for the club on April 21, 2013.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 20: Jess Fishlock #10 of the Seattle Reign FC advances the ball during an NWSL match between Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign at Providence Park on March 20, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Her career statistics prove she has been a consistent force: She ranks second in both Reign and NWSL history in appearances (219) and second in club history in starts (205). She is also third in NWSL history in minutes player (17,785), tied for ninth in goals (49), and ranks first in club history and fifth in league history in assists (30). She holds the club record for goal contributions (79).

Fishlock has also helped lead Seattle to:

Three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022)

Three NWSL Championship appearances (2014, 2015, 2023)

The 2021 NWSL MVP Award

Seven NWSL Best XI selections

Jess Fishlock is the most decorated player in Wales history

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 25: Jess Fishlock of Wales is thrown in the air by her teammates as they celebrate her final international game before retirement after the Women's international friendly between Wales and Australia at Cardiff City Stadium on (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Expand

Big picture view:

Outside of Seattle, Fishlock made a significant impact on the international stage with Wales. She retired from international soccer in 2025 as the country's most decorated player, finishing as the all-time leader in caps (166) and goals (48) across both the women's and men's national teams. She became the first Welsh player to reach 100 caps nearly a decade ago.

She also helped lead Cymru to its first major tournament appearance at UEFA Women's EURO 2025, where she scored the nation's first goal in the competition.

What they're saying:

"Jess is one of the greatest players to ever play in this league, but what makes her truly special is who she is every single day," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She sets the standard with her work ethic, her competitiveness and her love for the game, but it’s also her football brain that sets her apart. She sees things others don’t, and that understanding of the game has been invaluable to this team for so many years. She has carried this club on her shoulders at times and has always done it with pride. Her impact on this team, this city and the sport as a whole is immeasurable."

When is Jess Fishlock's final home match?

What's next:

Fans can celebrate Fishlock's career during the club's annual Queen's Match on Friday, Oct. 2 at Lumen Field. Her final regular-season home game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, on Decision Day.

When do the Seattle Reign play next?

Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field on Sunday, April 26, at 5 p.m. against the Utah Royals. More information is available on the team's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a news release by the Seattle Reign FC.

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