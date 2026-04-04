Seattle Reign, Denver Summit play to scoreless draw in Spokane

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The Brief The Reign played to a scoreless draw with Denver Summit FC to wrap up an undefeated three-game homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium. Goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Abby Smith each made three saves for their respective teams to record clean sheets. Maddie Mercado had two shots on goal for the Reign, and Emeri Adames had the lone other chance on goal for Seattle.



The Seattle Reign played to a scoreless draw with Denver Summit FC to wrap up an undefeated three-game homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Abby Smith each made three saves for their respective teams to record clean sheets.

Seattle finished with a 2-0-1 record in three matches played in Spokane as Lumen Field was unavailable due to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The Reign are now 3-1-1 for the season.

Maddie Mercado had two shots on goal for the Reign, and Emeri Adames had the lone other chance on goal for Seattle.

Next up for the Reign is their Seattle home opener on April 26 against the Utah Royals FC.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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