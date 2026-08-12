Seattle weather: Thunderstorms possible, red flag warning issued

The Brief A weather system moving through Washington on Wednesday brings potential showers, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning risks, triggering a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night across central and eastern regions. Persistent wildfire smoke has kept an Air Quality Alert in effect for several Central and Eastern Washington counties, with some smoke expected to return to Western Washington by Wednesday night. Western Washington will experience cooler temperatures in the mid-70s on Wednesday before warming back up into the 80s through Friday.



Wednesday, a weather system will move through Washington that brings with it the potential for scattered showers and potential thunderstorms on the eastern slopes of the Cascades and beyond.

The potential for storms will stretch into parts of Central and Eastern Washington, prompting a red-flag warning to be issued through Wednesday night at 11 pm.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds of up to 40 mph will be possible with any storms that arise. Lightning strikes will also have the potential to start new wildfires.

Red flag warning in WA

The red flag warning includes; East Washington Central Cascades, East Washington North Cascades, Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains, Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, Foothills of Northeast Washington, Colville Reservation, Okanogan Valley, Methow Valley, Foothills of Central Washington Cascades and Waterville Plateau.

There are also chances for thunderstorms to dip down into the Cascades of Snohomish County and even the far northeastern corner of King County.

Air quality still affected by WA wildfires

Despite better containment of fires near Spokane over the past few days, an Air Quality Alert continues until further notice for Spokane, Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Whitman Counties due to the smoke that continues to come from regional fires.

In Western Washington, cooler temperatures are on tap for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Thursday, things will warm back up into the 80s, with Friday likely the hottest day topping out in the lower 80s.

Models show some smoke returning to Western Washington as early as Wednesday night.

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