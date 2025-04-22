Seattle's Pike Place Market temporarily banning non-essential vehicle traffic
SEATTLE - A new pilot program will take cars off the streets at Pike Place Market in an effort to reduce congestion during a period of construction.
What's next:
Starting on Wednesday, Apr. 23, signs will go up letting drivers know the following vehicles are the only ones allowed to enter the market area on 1st Ave:
- Emergency & ADA Vehicles
- Business Load & Unload
- Commercial Deliveries and Pickup
- Customer Pickup
Pike Place Market limited vehicle access and construction project map
The changes will be in effect for 17 weeks as Seattle Public Utilities works on construction projects nearby.
Vehicles entering the market will need to present an official Dash Pass between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., including Pike Place businesses who need access for deliveries. The passes do not allow long-term parking.
Parking enforcement will also be boosted in the area starting at 6 a.m. every day to ensure room for the limited essential traffic needed for Pike Place businesses.
What they're saying:
"This restriction is intended to help our businesses operate as efficiently as possible during this period of disruption. We understand the challenges construction can bring during such a busy time and are committed to minimizing the impact on your daily operations," said the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development team.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Pike Place Market Preservation & Development.
