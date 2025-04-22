Seattle's Pike Place Market temporarily banning non-essential vehicle traffic

The Brief There will soon be fewer cars in the Pike Place area. A temporary program will limit the number of vehicles driving into the market area to ease burdens on businesses during construction. It will last for 17 weeks.



A new pilot program will take cars off the streets at Pike Place Market in an effort to reduce congestion during a period of construction.

What's next:

Starting on Wednesday, Apr. 23, signs will go up letting drivers know the following vehicles are the only ones allowed to enter the market area on 1st Ave:

Emergency & ADA Vehicles

Business Load & Unload

Commercial Deliveries and Pickup

Customer Pickup

Pike Place Market limited vehicle access and construction project map

The changes will be in effect for 17 weeks as Seattle Public Utilities works on construction projects nearby.

Vehicles entering the market will need to present an official Dash Pass between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., including Pike Place businesses who need access for deliveries. The passes do not allow long-term parking.

Parking enforcement will also be boosted in the area starting at 6 a.m. every day to ensure room for the limited essential traffic needed for Pike Place businesses.

What they're saying:

"This restriction is intended to help our businesses operate as efficiently as possible during this period of disruption. We understand the challenges construction can bring during such a busy time and are committed to minimizing the impact on your daily operations," said the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development team.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Pike Place Market Preservation & Development.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.