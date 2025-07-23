Program banning cars at Seattle's Pike Place Market extended through 2026

The Brief Pike Place Market's car restriction pilot program, extended through Spring 2026, has received positive feedback and increased foot traffic, enhancing accessibility and safety. The program allows exceptions for deliveries and residents, aiming to support small businesses and improve the market experience. Officials will use the extension to gather data for a street management plan before the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, with no decision on permanent restrictions yet.



Restricting cars at one of Seattle’s most iconic attractions is showing promising results. To continue that progress, Pike Place Market extended its limited vehicle access pilot program through Spring 2026.

"The feedback has been very positive. It's universally positive from the general public. It is mostly positive from within our community here, specifically to the market," said Rachel Ligtenberg, executive director of Pike Place Market.

Officials said the car-free program started in late April in line with a major street construction project, which is scheduled for completion in August. Ligtenberg said the concept was based on improving accessibility for the market’s 500 small businesses, 450 residents, and five social service offices.

"One of the absolutely paramount objectives was to better support load and unload, as well as support those who need mobility access, emergency vehicle access, and could we do all of this while better supporting our local loyal customers," said the executive director.

With the construction project nearing an end, Ligtenberg and market officials decided to continue the pilot to study how the driving restrictions impact market experiences during slower months.

"We are going to continue to learn through each of the seasons. It's quite different here in January compared to in the heart of summer. And there's a lot for us to learn in terms of how do we best support our small businesses in those seasons as well," Ligtenberg.

Local perspective:

Small businesses, like Choice Produce & Peppers, seem to prefer the car-free experience.

"It’s more convenient now," said Samuel Cetron, with Choice Produce & Peppers. "Our owner, he runs the place himself. He has a pickup. He just rolls it right in front. A lot of times before, there’d be people blocking and he’d have to park far away, and he’d be carrying all these boxes of fruit in."

There is no set date when the pilot program extension will wrap up, and no word if the restrictions will become permanent. Still, Ligtenberg said the team will use the extra time to publish a comprehensive street management plan "well in advance" before the FIFA World Cup in June 2026.

"What we do know is we want to have a year worth of learning," said Ligtenberg. "We're also doing some time studies. How much time does it actually take for a farmer to unload? And do we have all the right conditions for them to have enough time to unload in the morning and load up in the afternoon?"

What they're saying:

Locals and tourists also seem to be adapting to the car restrictions. Market officials said between January and June 2026, foot traffic increased more than seven percent compared to the same time last year.

"It’s just nice not to have cars through this spot. It makes it feel safer. I think people like walking through the whole area. It’s just a better atmosphere altogether with no cars here," said Dusty, a street artist with The Poetry Store. "We don’t need cars through here. I think they’re horrible. All the gas, the fumes, just the fact that they have to come through and honk."

The pilot program established some exceptions for deliveries, pickups, emergency vehicles, and guests with limited mobility. Plus, people who live at the market have a special pass that allows them to drive on the streets.

Overall, leaders said the program is to learn how to enhance the market experience for everyone.

"There's nothing like the market. There's nothing like this anywhere in the world. There's nothing like this," said Ligtenberg. "It's true community."

