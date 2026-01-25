Matty Beniers, Berkly Catton score 18 seconds apart in 3rd period as Seattle Kraken beat Devils 4-2

article

The Brief Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored 18 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Kraken to a 4-2 win over the Devils. Ryker Evans and Jordan Eberle (empty-net) also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 27 saves on 29 shots in goal. Both New Jersey came on the power play from Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes.



Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored 18 seconds apart in the third period, Joey Daccord made 27 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Sunday.

Ryker Evans and Jordan Eberle also scored for Seattle, which has won three of their last 10 games. Beniers was playing in his 300th career NHL game.

Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 shots in his sixth start in New Jersey’s last seven games. The Devils conclude their four-game Pacific Division road trip with a 3-1-0 record.

Hamilton opened the scoring 8:11 into the first period with a clean shot on the power play. Scoring his sixth goal of the season, Hamilton now has eight points in his last nine games.

Evans tied the game at 7:37 in the second period. The shot hit Johnathan Kovacevic’s stick and slipped through Markstrom’s pads, who appeared to be heavily screened.

Beniers and Catton scored back-to-back for Seattle, with their goals coming at 7:04 and 7:22 in the third period, respectively.

Hughes gave New Jersey its second power-play goal of the game at 8:14, benefiting from a bounce off Adam Larsson’s leg.

Eberle scored his 18th goal of the season on an empty net with 1:12 remaining in the game.

Up next

Kraken: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Devils: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken can't overcome sluggish start, lose 4-2 to Ducks

Seattle Kraken snap four-game slide with 4-1 win over Islanders

Connor Dewar scores twice as Seattle Kraken lose 6-3 to Penguins

Nate Schmidt scores twice as Seattle Kraken lose 6-3 to Mammoth

Seattle Kraken allow two quick goals, fall 4-2 to Bruins

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.