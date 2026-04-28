Washington gas prices surge as Seattle hits record-breaking levels

The Brief Washington's average gas price has reached $5.51 per gallon, nearly breaking the state's all-time record, while the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area set a new high of $5.72 on Tuesday. The surge is causing significant financial strain, with some commuters reporting nearly 50% cost increases since winter and others being forced to choose between food and fuel. Local gas stations are attempting to offer relief by selling fuel at zero profit or providing free food and water incentives to customers who purchase a minimum amount of gasoline.



Gas prices nationwide have climbed to their highest levels since the start of the war in Iran. In Washington alone, the state average is just cents away from an all-time record.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Washington reached $5.51, according to AAA. This is only 4 cents shy of the record $5.55 per gallon set on June 16, 2022.

Record prices in King County

By the numbers:

While the state average nears a milestone, some regions have already surpassed the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded. In King County, the average price for a gallon of gas has hit $5.77.

Additionally, the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area set a new record Tuesday, according to AAA. The average price in those cities reached $5.72 per gallon, adding to the financial strain for Western Washington commuters.

Impact on consumers and local business

The rapid price increase is forcing some residents to make difficult financial trade-offs.

"Some families have to decide, 'Should I buy a bigger dinner tonight or should I get gas?' and I hate that people have to make those choices," said Shree Saini of Shree’s Truck Stop.

Local drivers are seeing the impact in real-time. Sam Pham, who was filling gas cans for his fishing vessel on Tuesday, noted that the cost of fuel has risen significantly in just a few months. Pham said he now pays roughly $199 for fuel that cost him $134 during the winter.

Efforts to offset costs

Local perspective:

Some local gas stations are attempting to provide relief through unconventional methods. Saini noted that her family "de-branded" their station to sell fuel at the lowest possible cost, sometimes at zero profit.

At The Point gas station in Seattle, management is offering incentives to help soften the blow. Customers who purchase at least eight gallons of fuel receive a free hot dog, a bottle of water, and a candy item.

Tips for saving at the pump

The current prices mark a sharp increase from the same period last year. At this time in 2023, Seattle drivers were paying an average of $4.47 per gallon.

To manage rising costs, experts recommend that drivers join loyalty programs through grocery stores or specific gas station brands to secure discounts on future fill-ups.

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