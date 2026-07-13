Orcas Island, WA showdown: Blue heron, bald eagle fight goes viral

The Brief A Deer Harbor Marina employee captured viral Facebook video of a rare standoff between a bald eagle and a great blue heron on an Orcas Island dock. The video, which shows the two birds clashing, has garnered nearly 3 million views since July 8. The marina worker noted the encounter is part of a pattern of local wildlife sightings at the basin, which frequently hosts orcas, seals and otters.



An employee at a marina on Orcas Island heard a disturbing sound coming from the docks, only to find himself with a front-row seat to a battle between a great blue heron and a bald eagle.

Bald eagle vs. great blue heron

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, racking up nearly 3 million views since it was posted July 8.

What they're saying:

"Ironically, while the U.S. was taking on Belgium Monday night, another all-American showdown was happening right here at Deer Harbor Marina," Deer Harbor Marina wrote in the caption. "Even the local birds are competing for the best waterfront views in Deer Harbor!"

FOX 13 Seattle tracked down the employee behind the camera to get his take on the rare duel between a wading bird underdog and an all-American raptor. He said the fight happened in the evening while he was making dinner inside the employee's houseboat at the marina.

"I just heard unusual noises outside and went to see things by myself, where I noticed the bald eagle standing on the dock looking at the blue heron," said Povilas Žeimys, Deer Harbor Marina employee.

He noted that the blue heron being in deep water, rather than at a typical wading depth, was unusual behavior.

"They just ‘argued’ for a bit before going their separate ways," said Žeimys. "The blue heron swam away and the bald eagle, after 15 seconds or so, flew away also. Both animals seemed safe after all."

According to the marina, the final score of the standoff was "Great Blue Heron: 1, Bald Eagle: 0."

Žeimys said this is not the first wildlife encounter he has had at Deer Harbor Marina. Last May and summer, he witnessed a pod of orcas show up at the marina's basin and circle around. Guests at the marina see seals and otters hanging around almost every day.

More about Deer Harbor Marina

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Povilas Žeimys, Deer Harbor Marina)

Deer Harbor Marina is located on the southwest side of Orcas Island in Washington's San Juan Islands. A long-established waypoint for Pacific Northwest boaters, the marina sits in an area known for its waterfront views and regional wildlife.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seismologists track 100 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater

6-year-old Bellingham, WA boy dies from injuries after beach driftwood accident

Grandmother thwarts Pike Place kidnapping, Seattle police make arrest

'Transfer Fire' near Lake Chelan, WA hospital prompts evacuation notices

Here's where WA wildfires are currently burning

Seattle office vacancy crisis shifts tax burden onto homeowners

Thurston County, WA couple desperate to find dog after Rover sitter vanishes

Husband of pregnant wife killed in Seattle sues King County homeless authority

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.