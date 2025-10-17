Nationally recognized Orcas Island Film Festival happens this weekend

The Brief The Orcas Island Film Festival, nationally recognized and listed as one of USA Today's top ten U.S. film festivals, is celebrating its 12th year this weekend with around 40 films, often featuring Oscar contenders. Last year's festival showcased Oscar winners like "Flow" and "Conclave," and this year's standout film, "Christy," starring Washington's Sydney Sweeney, is generating Oscar buzz. The festival runs until Sunday, offering a blend of top films and island hospitality; more details are available on the Orcas Island Film Festival webpage.



The nationally recognized Orcas Island Film Festival is kicking off its 12th year of movie magic this weekend.

The festival has about 40 different films and usually features movies that get Oscar attention.

Last year’s Oscar winners included Flow — winner of best animated feature — and Conclave, nominated for best picture.

The festival was listed as one of USA Today’s top ten film festivals in the United States in 2023.

What they're saying:

"These are the top films that are out of the season," said Donna Laslo, producer and co-director of the festival. "I realized we have to really step it up on our side. We have this incredible island to bring people to, great hospitality and these incredible films," she added.

One of this year’s standout films is the movie, "Christy", which is getting Oscar buzz, and stars Washington local, Sydney Sweeney.

The festival runs until Sunday.

For more information, go to the Orcas Island Film Festival webpage.

