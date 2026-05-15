The Brief Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Samuel Evans Kimble, who escaped from the minimum security unit at Monroe Correctional Complex late Thursday night. Staff realized Kimble was missing during a 3:30 a.m. count, later confirming through security footage that he fled the facility at 10:53 p.m. Kimble is serving a 27-month sentence for a domestic violence assault conviction and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and grey sweatpants.



The Washington State Department of Corrections and police are searching for an escaped prisoner who fled the Monroe Correctional Complex on Sunday night.

What we know:

Samuel Evans Kimble, 28, escaped from the prison’s minimum security unit at 10:53 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Officials determined he was missing after a formal count at 3:30 a.m. and immediately restricted movement to search the grounds.

Samuel Evans Kimble escaped from the minimum security unit at the Monroe Correctional Complex. (Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC))

Kimble is currently serving a 27-month sentence for a domestic violence court order violation and assault out of Snohomish County.

He was scheduled to be released Jan. 5, 2027.

What you can do:

He was last seen wearing state-issued grey sweatpants, a khaki jacket, and a black durag. Local schools have been notified of the ongoing search.

Police say if you see Kimble, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

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