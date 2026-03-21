Monroe, WA deadly shooting involved two ex-boyfriends of 911 caller

A 33-year-old man is behind bars heading into the weekend following a Friday afternoon murder in Monroe, Washington. He was booked in the early morning hours of Saturday for first-degree manslaughter, second degree murder, and aggravated murder.

Timeline:

On Mar. 20, police say they received a 911 call from a woman alleging her ex-boyfriend from Oregon was posting explicit photos of her without her consent on social media, along with other threats on the site.

Once officers arrived, the Monroe Police Department said the caller asked a different ex-boyfriend to check her house on West Main Street since the previous ex from Oregon had just come by the business she was at and engaged in an argument.

Police in Monroe respond to the death of a 25-year-old following a shooting incident on Mar. 20, 2026

The man went to check the female caller's house for her. He then relayed information that the woman's Oregon ex-boyfriend had been injured.

Police responded to the 911 caller's house to find the 25-year-old from Oregon dead in a truck with gunshot wounds. This is when officers turned to the second ex-boyfriend, a 33-year-old man. He was promptly arrested for suspicion of murder.

Police report using license plate tracking cameras, the Flock system, to find and arrest the suspect.

Police in Monroe respond to the death of a 25-year-old following a shooting incident on Mar. 20, 2026

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