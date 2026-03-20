1 arrested in Monroe, WA death investigation

The Brief Monroe police arrested a suspect Friday night during a death investigation spanning multiple locations. Officers say there are no other suspects outstanding, but have not confirmed if the case is a homicide. Key details remain unclear, including what happened and why the investigation covers multiple areas.



Monroe police arrested a suspect during a death investigation that spanned multiple locations Friday night.

What we know:

Police confirmed the investigation began around 6:45 p.m. near Fremont Street, Ferry Avenue and Al Borlin Park.

In an update less than an hour later, Monroe PD said they were conducting a death investigation at West Main Street and 174th Drive Southeast, just west of SR 522.

One suspect was taken into custody, and police do not believe there are any other suspects on the loose.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the investigation are limited. Police have not stated whether this is a murder investigation.

It's currently unknown why the area of the investigation was spread across multiple areas, or what prompted the investigation in the first place.

What's next:

Monroe police will release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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