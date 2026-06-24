Whidbey Island, WA house explosion injures 3 firefighters

The Brief Three firefighters were injured when a house exploded while crews responded to a fire on Whidbey Island Wednesday afternoon. The explosion sparked a second house fire and damaged a third home; two civilians may also have been injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Region 3 Arson Task Force and the ATF.



Three Whidbey Island firefighters were injured after a home exploded on Wednesday, causing another home to catch fire and damaging a third.

What we know:

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the Greenbank area, at a home along South Smugglers Cove Road near Lagoon Point Road.

Firefighters initially responded to a 911 call about a house fire, and the home exploded shortly after they arrived on scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Witnesses at an exploded home on Whidbey Island (from viewer Anthony Ulibarri).

Two fire chiefs and one firefighter were injured in the blast. They were taken to local hospitals, and all three are in stable condition.

Two civilians may have also been injured in the explosion, but they self-transported to the hospital before they could be evaluated by first responders.

The exploded home was completely destroyed, and a neighbor's house caught fire from the blast. Another nearby home also sustained damage.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle viewer Anthony Ulibarri, who sent photos and video from the scene, stated the explosion sounded like a stockpile of fireworks going off.

He claimed white smoke initially emerged from the home, and fireworks continued to detonate sporadically, even 30 minutes into the fire.

Ulibarri also claimed there was a particularly loud explosion that shook the ground.

What's next:

The cause of the explosion is under the Region 3 Arson Task Force and the ATF.

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