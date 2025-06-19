Pounds of explosives, cargo container of fireworks found at Oak Harbor, WA home

The Brief An Oak Harbor home explosion killed 42-year-old Mark Fakkema, who is accused of illegally manufacturing explosives. Two other adults escaped the explosion and fire on Strawberry Point Road with minor injuries. Investigators found 25 pounds of illegal explosives at another residence, and a cargo container full of commercial fireworks.



An Oak Harbor home that was demolished in an explosion and fire on Tuesday was the site of an illegal fireworks manufacturing operation, investigators say.

The backstory:

Mark Fakkema, 42, died in a home explosion on Strawberry Point Road. Two other adults who were inside the home escaped with minor injuries.

Fakkema was making homemade fireworks, but the devices he was making were too dangerous to be classified as fireworks, but rather improvised explosives, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.

Fakkema did not have a license to make fireworks, which he was allegedly doing in the kitchen of his home.

It's estimated that Tuesday's explosion was caused by 1.5 to 2 pounds of explosives, though Fakkema is accused of having even more explosive devices at another home on Torpedo Road in Oak Harbor.

In his Torpedo Road residence, deputies say they uncovered 25 pounds of illegal explosive devices, and a cargo container full of commercial fireworks.

Investigators believe Fakkema was dismantling the commercial fireworks and using the materials to build his own devices.

The Washington State Bomb Squad detonated the explosive devices Wednesday night. Fakkema's body was also recovered from the Strawberry Point Road home.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Island County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Seattle Field Division.

