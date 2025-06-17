2 injured, 1 missing after home explosion in Oak Harbor, WA

The Brief Two people were injured and one is unaccounted for after a home explosion and fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday. Fire crews are still working to fully put out the fire, and the cause of the explosion is still being determined. The Island County Sheriff's Office will release more details when available.



Two people were injured and one is unaccounted for after a home explosion in Oak Harbor on Tuesday.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a home on Strawberry Point Road at around 5:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports about a large explosion and fire.

Three adults were home at the time, and while two escaped with minor injuries, one person remains unaccounted for.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Cherie Tober

Firefighters are still working to fully extinguish the fire, and the cause of the explosion and fire is still being determined.

This remains an ongoing investigation. The Island County Sheriff's Office will release more details when available.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Island County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

Man arrested for security threat onboard aircraft at Seattle airport

19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.