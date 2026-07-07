Belgian superfan says goodbye to Seattle after cross-Atlantic road trip

The Brief A Belgian soccer fan drove his 44-year-old BMW across Belgium, shipped it to the U.S. and is following Belgium's World Cup team across the country. The vintage car, nicknamed "The Beast," became a fan favorite in Seattle and even caught the attention of Belgium's players. After Belgium's three Seattle matches, the superfan is heading to Los Angeles but says he plans to return to Seattle.



After following Belgium's national soccer team across the United States, one Belgian superfan is leaving Seattle with memories and hundreds more miles still ahead.

Adam El Manawy, a fan from Brussels, drove his 44-year-old BMW to Belgium's coast before shipping it across the Atlantic to Baltimore to begin a cross-country journey.

"Heading to Cleveland, Chicago, Minnesota, South Dakota, where you have tornados," he said.

"The Beast" turns heads in Seattle

Adam affectionately calls his vintage BMW "The Beast."

The car drew attention Monday outside Victory Hall amid the FIFA festivities, where even Belgian celebrities stopped to take photos.

Adam said the car also caught the attention of Belgium's players when he visited the team's hotel.

"It was insane," he recalled. "I went to see the Belgian players at their hotel and just to see their faces. Be like, ‘Dude, you drove your car from Belgium all the way here you know?’ Yeah, they were stunned."

The cross-country drive hasn't been without challenges. Seattle's hills have tested the decades-old vehicle, but Adam said it has continued to make the trip.

Saying goodbye to the Emerald City

Belgium played three matches in Seattle, giving Adam plenty of time to explore the city before Tuesday's departure for Los Angeles ahead of Friday's match.

He joked that Seattle has become "The Beast's" hometown.

"I feel pretty sad to leave," he shared.

Adam and "The Beast"

Although he's eager to continue the journey, Adam said he wishes he had more time to explore the country.

"I wish I had more time, taking small roads, meeting more people," he said. "But yeah, the country is huge compared to Belgium."

As Adam headed south toward Los Angeles, he said he already knows he'll return to Seattle someday.

"So I think I'm going to come back, not with the Beast," he joked. "This time's going to be on my own but I'll be back here for sure, yeah."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

U.S. run at World Cup ends with 4-1 loss to Belgium

Here's where Washington wildfires are currently burning

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.