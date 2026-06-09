Belgium FIFA World Cup team enjoys a taste of home at Seattle bar

The Brief While Belgium's national football team trains in Renton for the tournament ahead of their match against Egypt next week, Capitol Hill's Stumbling Monk pub offers fans a local connection to Belgian brewing traditions. Operating since 1998, the establishment serves a wide variety of authentic Belgian beers, blending European brewing styles with a family legacy inspired by the owner's grandmother's 68 years running an Irish pub. The pub will not host tournament watch parties because it features only a small television, though visitors are still welcome to experience its unique Belgian beer culture.



With Belgium's national football team now in the Pacific Northwest for FIFA World Cup, one Capitol Hill pub is offering fans a chance to connect with the country's brewing traditions.

The Belgian team is using the Seattle Sounders' training facility in Renton as its home base throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, inside Capitol Hill's Stumbling Monk, owner Rob Linehan continues a decades-long focus on Belgian beer culture.

Rob Linehan, owner of the Stumbling Monk in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Belgian beer destination in Seattle

Tucked away on a Capitol Hill corner since 1998, the Stumbling Monk is filled with bottle caps, barrels and beer memorabilia.

Linehan described it as a "unique little space" and noted that it was never intended to be a sports bar.

The pub specializes in Belgian beers, a passion Linehan has had since he first visited the country on a backpacking trip.

Linehan said he believes Belgium produces some of the world's best and most interesting beers.

For a country of its size, he said, Belgium offers an impressive variety of brewing styles, from barrel-aged lambics to beers brewed by monks in abbeys.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

Continuing a family legacy

For Linehan, the business is also a connection to his family's history.

He said photographs displayed in the pub once hung in his grandmother's pub in Ireland.

According to Linehan, his grandmother operated her own pub for 68 years.

That experience helped shape the Stumbling Monk, which he said was influenced by Irish pub culture while maintaining a focus on Belgian beer.

Bottle of Westmalle, a "Trappist" beer produced in a Catholic monastery in Belgium.

No watch parties planned

Linehan said he plans to attend Belgium's match against Egypt next week, but fans hoping to watch games at the Stumbling Monk may want to make other plans.

He noted that the pub has only a small television and that watch parties are not in the works.

Still, visitors can stop in for a Belgian beer and experience a piece of Belgium without leaving Seattle.

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